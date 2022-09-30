Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Down 25.5% in September

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 286,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.05. 9,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,504. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.