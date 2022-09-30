Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $93.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $90.27 and a 1-year high of $174.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 20.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

