Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Short Interest Update

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 285,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a report on Thursday.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CCBG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.60. 283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,487. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $535.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.66. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $33.93.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

