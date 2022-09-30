Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.10

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.10 and traded as high as $23.85. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 21,510 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBNK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.14. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. Research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 157.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 87.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 37.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.