Canton Hathaway LLC Takes Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $109,566,000. Kora Management LP grew its position in StoneCo by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,000 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $51,661,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 951.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on StoneCo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

STNE stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 275.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

