Canton Hathaway LLC Takes $31,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,989,313,000 after acquiring an additional 706,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,025,028,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $121.63 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day moving average is $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

