Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,264,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,860,000 after purchasing an additional 72,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,213,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,847,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 249,846 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,697,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after buying an additional 549,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after buying an additional 43,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GLDD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

In other news, CEO Lasse Petterson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $521.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $16.27.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.