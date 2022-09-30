Canton Hathaway LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CTRA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA opened at $25.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.06.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

