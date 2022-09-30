Canton Hathaway LLC Grows Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HASI. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth about $57,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 137,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 6.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on HASI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.