Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $3.54 on Monday. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

