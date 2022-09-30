Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Barclays

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 28.06% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on CGC. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.
Canopy Growth Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.85.
Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,381 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $5,257,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $3,962,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,129,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $3,141,000. 10.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.