Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$88.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.70% from the company’s current price.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$78.59.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching C$64.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,016. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$46.06 and a 12-month high of C$88.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 10.0999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total value of C$25,087.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$118,038,226.20. In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total value of C$25,087.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$118,038,226.20. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.64, for a total transaction of C$1,323,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$3,723,076.44. Insiders have sold 50,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,577 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

