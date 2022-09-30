Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 24,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,344,772 shares.The stock last traded at $15.24 and had previously closed at $16.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOS. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Canada Goose Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Canada Goose by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65,727 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 108.3% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 114,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 59,344 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Canada Goose by 19.5% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canada Goose by 28.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Canada Goose by 20.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

