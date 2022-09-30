Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of FORG opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.94.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ForgeRock by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 997,431 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in ForgeRock by 25.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

