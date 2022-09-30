Campion Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Campion Asset Management decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 5.8% of Campion Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.39. 1,376,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,945,014. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

