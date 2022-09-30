Campion Asset Management Has $303,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Campion Asset Management lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 1,256.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after buying an additional 6,201,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,204,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,090,000 after buying an additional 199,575 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 289,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

