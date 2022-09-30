Campion Asset Management Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Campion Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

IWD stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.59. 152,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,363. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $135.86 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

