Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $134.22

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.22 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.38). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 114 ($1.38), with a volume of 20,393 shares trading hands.

Cambridge Cognition Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £35.61 million and a P/E ratio of 11,424.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 134.06.

Get Cambridge Cognition alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cambridge Cognition

In other Cambridge Cognition news, insider Matthew Stork purchased 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £25,933.50 ($31,335.79).

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online trial recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases I-IV; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.