Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Shares Acquired by Savior LLC

Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,671 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Savior LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYLD. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $136,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.03.

