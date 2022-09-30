California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

California BanCorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. California BanCorp has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $168.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.11.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. California BanCorp had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California BanCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

About California BanCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 2,486.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 300,735 shares during the last quarter. LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 463,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,951 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd lifted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

