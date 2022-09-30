Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the August 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CPZ traded up 0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 14.98. 685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,953. The company has a fifty day moving average of 17.28 and a 200 day moving average of 17.77. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 14.71 and a 12 month high of 21.35.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 37,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

