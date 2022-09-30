Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

CALM has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of CALM traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.67. 1,826,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,764. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.43. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of -0.11.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth about $209,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 185.0% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

