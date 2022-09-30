Cadence Bank NA Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cadence Bank NA cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,241,000 after acquiring an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,237 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,086,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,316 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

