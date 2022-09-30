Cadence Bank NA Sells 288 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cadence Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,712,000 after buying an additional 167,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,256,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 59,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $3,722,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

