Cadence Bank NA Purchases 2,645 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,260,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 92,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

