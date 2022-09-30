Cadence Bank NA Makes New $411,000 Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lutz Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,232,000. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,552,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,444,000.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of DFUV stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.81. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.43.
