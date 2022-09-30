Cadence Bank NA Increases Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $140.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.49. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $139.32 and a 12 month high of $176.73.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.