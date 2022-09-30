Cadence Bank NA Has $476,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cadence Bank NA decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA opened at $31.55 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

