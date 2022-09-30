Cadence Bank NA Has $380,000 Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cadence Bank NA decreased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in UGI were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its stake in UGI by 989.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in UGI by 598.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 83.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE UGI opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81. UGI Co. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $47.04.

UGI Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.