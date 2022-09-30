Cadence Bank NA Cuts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cadence Bank NA decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after purchasing an additional 349,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after acquiring an additional 589,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,834,000 after acquiring an additional 195,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $809,193,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,778,000 after purchasing an additional 51,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.78.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $150.73 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

