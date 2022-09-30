Cadence Bank NA Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

