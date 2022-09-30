BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390,927 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $115,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in BWX Technologies by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

