Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.21

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.21 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 5,167,346 shares.

Bushveld Minerals Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £57.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About Bushveld Minerals

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, and chemical sectors. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

