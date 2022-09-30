Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the August 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Shares of Burberry Group stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,140. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $28.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BURBY. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,142 ($25.88) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,929.50.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

