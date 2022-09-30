Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($24.77) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,886 ($22.79).

Shares of LON:BRBY traded up GBX 73.83 ($0.89) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,807.83 ($21.84). The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,755. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,074 ($25.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,750.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,674.37. The company has a market capitalization of £7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,844.73.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

