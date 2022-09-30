Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Mizuho

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE BEP opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 0.70. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.48 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.