Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.4% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $454.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,646. The stock has a market cap of $184.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $444.88 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $517.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

