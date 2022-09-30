Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Swarthmore Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Swarthmore Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.2% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $450.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $517.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.82. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $444.88 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

