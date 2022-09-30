Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Raised by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $449.40. 62,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $444.88 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

