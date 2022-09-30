Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

BMY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,341,010. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

