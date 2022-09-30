Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.29.

BMY stock opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $142,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 105.1% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 53,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $3,852,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 254,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

