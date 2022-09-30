Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.10.

BHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,511.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHF opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

