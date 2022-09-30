Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Short Interest Down 35.2% in September

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 3,686,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,435,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Brazil Minerals Price Performance
Shares of BMIX remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 11,119,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,748,387. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Brazil Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
Brazil Minerals Company Profile
