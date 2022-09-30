Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Short Interest Down 35.2% in September

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 3,686,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,435,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brazil Minerals Price Performance

Shares of BMIX remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 11,119,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,748,387. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Brazil Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Get Brazil Minerals alerts:

Brazil Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Brazil Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. The company's mineral rights portfolio for battery metals includes approximately 60,077 acres for lithium, 30,009 acres for rare earths, 22,050 acres for titanium, 14,507 acres for graphite, and 7,509 acres for nickel and cobalt.

Receive News & Ratings for Brazil Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brazil Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.