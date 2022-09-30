Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.23–$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.00 million-$91.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.79–$0.77 EPS.

Braze Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BRZE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.31. 1,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,764. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90. Braze has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Braze’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 736,947 shares of company stock worth $25,647,144 and have sold 150,022 shares worth $6,488,292. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Braze by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 298,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after buying an additional 267,238 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Braze by 472.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after buying an additional 240,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after buying an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

