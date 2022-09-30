Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Up 485.2% in September

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a growth of 485.2% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Braveheart Resources Trading Down 9.4 %

RIINF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 57,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Braveheart Resources has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

About Braveheart Resources

(Get Rating)

See Also

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.