BrandShield Systems’ (BRSD) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
BrandShield Systems Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of BRSD stock traded down GBX 0.43 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7.88 ($0.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.29. BrandShield Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 19 ($0.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.13.
About BrandShield Systems
Further Reading
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.