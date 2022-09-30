BrandShield Systems’ (BRSD) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

BrandShield Systems Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of BRSD stock traded down GBX 0.43 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7.88 ($0.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.29. BrandShield Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 19 ($0.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.13.

About BrandShield Systems

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover websites, marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

