BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Amanda Blanc Acquires 23,500 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Amanda Blanc acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £103,165 ($124,655.63).
BP Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of LON BP traded down GBX 3.85 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 432.05 ($5.22). The company had a trading volume of 68,843,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 310.53 ($3.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 469.60 ($5.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.80 billion and a PE ratio of -6.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 433.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 410.22.
BP Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.17%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
Featured Stories
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.