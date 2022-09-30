BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Amanda Blanc Acquires 23,500 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Amanda Blanc acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £103,165 ($124,655.63).

BP Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON BP traded down GBX 3.85 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 432.05 ($5.22). The company had a trading volume of 68,843,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 310.53 ($3.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 469.60 ($5.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.80 billion and a PE ratio of -6.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 433.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 410.22.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About BP

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BP from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.70) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.34) target price on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 547.43 ($6.61).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

