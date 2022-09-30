BP (LON:BP) Price Target Cut to GBX 520 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.34) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.70) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 547.43 ($6.61).

LON:BP opened at GBX 432.05 ($5.22) on Monday. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 310.53 ($3.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 469.60 ($5.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.80 billion and a PE ratio of -6.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 433.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 410.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.17%.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 406 ($4.91) per share, with a total value of £81,200 ($98,115.03). In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 387 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £379.26 ($458.26). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 406 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £81,200 ($98,115.03). Insiders have purchased 20,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,633 over the last three months.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

