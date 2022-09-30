Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.52

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.52 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04), with a volume of 411,729 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bowleven in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Bowleven alerts:

Bowleven Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £12.74 million and a PE ratio of -5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.52.

Bowleven Company Profile

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowleven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowleven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.