Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.01

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOUYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bouygues from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($47.96) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Featured Stories

